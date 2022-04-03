Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all score as Paris Saint-Germain edge closer to Ligue 1 title with Lorient win

Inspired by Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain beat Lorient 5-1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

Mbappe and Lionel Messi combined as Neymar opened the scoring for the leaders after 12 minutes, before Mbappe placed himself on the scoresheet 16 minutes later.

Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos’ sloppy play provided a lifeline to Lorient as Terem Mophie pinched to reduce the dues.

Mbappe extended the leaders’ advantage 10 minutes later before PSG pierced Messi for fourth, 17 minutes from time, and Neymar secured his second half of the competition in injury-time.

Sergio Ramos’ return from injury after two months was a welcome sight for Mauricio Pochettino who will hopefully…