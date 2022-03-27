Lionel Messi on Corrientes Street: He went to see the work of Adrian Suar and Diego Peretti and went on stage

Lionel Messi went to the theater to see the immature

After a stellar performance last Friday in which the Argentine national team beat Venezuela 3-0, a match in which he was applauded by those present that day at La Bombonera, Lionel Messi went to see a play starring his friend Adrian Suari And Diego PerettiAfter the performance went on stage and was applauded again by the public.

In a preview of the year-end World Cup to be played in Qatar, this Saturday night the football star received the affection of those who, like him, went to see the immature Theater for El Nacional Sancor SegurosoBuenos Aires is located in the center of the city.

Rosario’s man reached the room on Corrientes Avenue …