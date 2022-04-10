Lionel Messi: Rosario recommends signing Luca Romero to PSG. Argentina | football-international

Start looking and thinking about the future. Not only his current team, PSGBut also in the national team of Argentina. Lionel Messi He knows he can stay in the football elite his last season, and even he himself has slipped the prospect of not being in the next qualifier with ‘Albiceleste’. Wondering who might give him relief, Rosario himself has his own candidate and has recommended him to PSG: Luca Romero,

The so-called ‘Mexican Messi’, since he was born in the North American country, is found in Italian football, Lazio, And according to ‘Corrire dello Sport’, Messi has recommended him to the board of PSG Young player’s signature.

Although he was born in Mexico, Romero He has Argentine nationality and has already been called …