Lionel Messi went to see Adrian Pig at the theatre, took to the stage and received a standing ovation

In the middle of the qualifying date, Lionel Messi He took the opportunity to relax and had a night of theater on Corrientes Street. The captain of the Argentine national team went to work immature Starring Adrian Suar and Diego Peretti and received a standing ovation.

At the end of the ceremony, Pig informs Messi is on the spot and invites him to go on stage, Amidst applause and cheers, the PSG player greeted the entire cast including Chueco, Diego Peretti, Patricia Achegoyen, Fernanda Metili, Jessica Abuchan and Carla Pandolfi.

Messi went to see Adrian Pig on Corrientes Street. (Tamil Nadu photo)

Messi, Pig and Peretti at night on Corrientes Street. (Tamil Nadu photo)

I also read: Lionel Messi posing with a Boca shirt…