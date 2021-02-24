ENTERTAINMENT

Lionsgate Play: Setting a Feet in India with Local Series

Lionsgate play Has recently launched its streaming services in India and its library has a respected collection of titles. It has praised the ‘ordinary people’ in India by critics.

Lionsgate Play has become a stronghold in the Indian market only after it enters the Indian market by the end of 2020 as it realizes the huge consumer potential that such a large market brings with it.

Lionsgate Play, together with Starz, has announced that their first local production for Indian audiences will be a remake of the hit show ‘Casual’. This symbol would like stars like Babbar and Lara Dutta In the lead roles and will be directed by Kunal Kohli, who is also known for other projects like Faena and Hum Tum. The story of ‘Casual’ is based on a woman who has just been divorced and is forced to live with her brother and daughter while she is trying to live her life.

The heads of both platforms are eager to make waves in the Indian market as there has been a migration of these platforms with younger audiences over the years.

The Starzplay streaming platform was launched in 2018 while the Lionsgate Play platform was launched in 2020. Both platforms have stated that they plan to release a slate of the original series that will cater to Indian as well as South Asian audiences soon. Means of securing rapid development for their respective platforms.

