Comedian Lis Dion passing week ends well, Friday ! The latter indicated in an interview that she would not do new shows.

the one who rounds him chu made there As A Wicked Ending explained she was ending her career mainly because of her age.

, There, I’m 66, it’s 2022, so in 2023, I’ll be 67. If I write another show, then at 70, I’ll do the first one, probably. I think it’s a bit much. I’ve been working since I was 13 and suddenly I stop touring and get sick… I just want to enjoy it for a bit “, she believed.

The comedian admitted that seeing people take comfort in his decision…