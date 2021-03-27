ENTERTAINMENT

Lisa Ray Bio, Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, and More

Lisa Ray Bio

Lisa Ray is an Indian actress, actively working within the Indian advert media, and net collection Business. She was born on 4 April 1972, in Toronto, Canada. She is thought for her look in lots of actuality net collection like 4 Extra Photographs Please, and so on. Her debut occurs in 1994 by way of the Hanste Khelte film. Earlier than breaking into performing she additionally seems in lots of modelling and eanp exhibits. Her 1st lead actress position was in Kasoor (2001)

Lisa was from a humble non-Bollywood household. Her father L.Okay. Dutta is a businessman and her mom Jennifer Dutta is a housemaker. Her mother and father all the time help her, she joins the dancing lessons of Kathak and Jazz from age 6. In 2019-2020, she turns into standard as a result of her position within the “4 Extra Photographs Please” net collection with VJ Bani, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo. Milind Soman, and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Social Media Accounts

Lisa Ray Biography

Lisa was born and introduced up in Canada in a middle-class household. She loves to go to Calcutta on occasion as a result of his father was Bengali. She studied in many colleges one among them was Etobicoke Collegiate Institute, Islington, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Then she earns a graduate diploma from Central College of Speech and Drama, London. Her position within the 2019-2020 net collection 4 Extra Photographs Please is massively standard amongst family plenty.

Full Title Lisa Ray
Nick Title (s) Lisa
Date of Beginning 4 April 1972
Age 46
Beginning Place Toronto, Canada
Working Discipline Appearing, Dancing, Modelling
Ethnicity Canadian
Zodiac Signal Aries
Hair Colour/ Kind Darkish Brown
Eye Colour Hazel Inexperienced
Faith Christianity
Father Title LK Dutta
Mom Title Jennifer Dutta
Marital Standing Married
Relationship(s) Jason Dehni (m 20 October 2012)
First Net Collection 4 Extra Photographs Please (2019-)
First Film Hanste Khelte (1994)
Identified For 4 Extra Photographs Please
Water (2004)
Ball & Chain
Internet Price Rs 5 crore

Lisa Ray Profession

Maanvi made her silver display screen debut in 1994 with Hanste Khelte. Water (2004) was game-changing for her, For a similar She was nominated for greatest actress in OSCOR, Canada . She additionally performed small roles in big-budget motion pictures like

  • Water (2005)
  • Bollywood/Hollywood (2002)
  • I Can’t Suppose Straight (2008)
  • Defendor
  • Veerappa (2006)

She is hottest for her position within the 2019 -2020 net collection 4 Extra Photographs Please and its sequel. Her position in Water film was extremely appreciated. She received many awards for the film too like

  • Awarded Finest Actresses, Vancouver Critics Circle.
  • Anokhi Status award

Lisa Ray Measurements

Physique Measurements 36-30-35
Top 5′7″ Toes
Weight 56 kg
Costume Measurement 5 (US)
Footwear Measurement 9 (US)
Physique Form Curvy
Chest Measurement 36 inches
Waist Measurement 30 inches
Hips Measurement 35 inches
Some Information About Lisa Ray
  • Hey journal named her one among Canada’s 50 Most Lovely Stars
  • She has twin daughters born in 2018 by way of surrogacy.
  • She likes to work on net collection in motion pictures.
  • Lisa has a Submit Graduate diploma in Appearing.
  • she is educated in varied types of dancing.
  • Lisa’s most memorable efficiency was seen in Water.
  • She turns into a Most cancers activist after she wins from uncommon blood most cancers.
Lisa Ray pics
