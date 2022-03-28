Lismore residents ordered another evacuation just weeks after the city was hit by flooding and fears of heavy rain

Residents north and south of Lismore have been asked to evacuate within hours after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning with the potential for “dangerous and life-threatening flash floods”.

The NSW State Emergency Service has issued an evacuation order for residents of South and North Lismore, with more likely to be affected by flooding.

On Monday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a “severe weather warning” for people with forecast of heavy rain and destructive winds over northern rivers and parts of the central North Coast and northern Tablelands.

The warning comes as the Lismore area was flooded by the worst flooding in living memory, killing many and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

