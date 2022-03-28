Lismore’s next 36 hours critical, with 180 mm of rain forecast

“If our river rises, we are going to start evacuation today to be alert. All these people are living on the edge at the moment.”

Rain has peaked in Lismore on Monday evening and is only expected to subside on Tuesday afternoon.

Even then, rain will still continue in the region through the end of the week, said meteorological forecaster Jonathan How. The northern rivers have already been affected between 100 mm and 200 mm over the weekend.

“These soils are just so wet that there’s no ability for the trees and the grass and shrubs to absorb anything, so it all just becomes runoff, and that’s why we’ve got these really fast creek rises all over the area. And have seen flash floods,” he said.

“The critical time will be anywhere between now…