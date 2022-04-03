List of Grammy Winners 2022 – Variety

After a two-month delay, the Grammys are finally here.

Celebrating the biggest achievements in popular music over the past year, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony began with a pre-telecast Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT. The live ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. PT. Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the second year in a row.

The Grammys were initially scheduled to take place on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. However, due to the Omicron boom in late 2021, the event was postponed until spring and moved to the MGM Arena, which has held the Latin Grammy Awards for six years.

The cast at the ceremony will include nominees like Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow along with Lil Nas X, Olivia…