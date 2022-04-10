List of Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 winners – The Hollywood Reporter

Spider-Man: No Way Home And High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Saturday was among the top winners at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where co-hosts Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski led the celebration, with first lady Dr. Jill Biden made a special appearance and there was no shortage of slime.

During the ceremony held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the awards show, which is voted on by fans, the latest installment Spider Man The film franchise collected three orange blimps. It won for Favorite Film, Favorite Film Actor for Tom Holland and Favorite Film Actress for Zendaya, which was also recognized in the category for her work from an Oscar-winning film. Dune,

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Similarly awarded…