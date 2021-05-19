ENTERTAINMENT

List of richest cricketers of India, not Sachin, Dhoni or Virat, this is the richest cricketer

If someone asks you who is the richest Indian cricketer, then most of you will name Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar or Dhoni. But you will be surprised that this cricketer is not the richest but someone else.

India’s number one cricketer is 23-year-old Aryaman Birla. The reason for this is that his father i.e. business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla owns property worth Rs 70 thousand crores.

He was a part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 and since childhood he was fond of cricket. He started cricket training at a very young age and then he was selected in Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji team. In 11 innings of 6 matches of the CK Nayudu Trophy, he scored 795 runs at an average of 79.50. Not only this, Aryaman also has 4 centuries and 1 fifty for Madhya Pradesh in his name.

After this, comes the name of Sachin Tendulkar, whose total earnings are Rs 1090 crore. They still make big bucks from many advertisements.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in third place. Dhoni’s total income is Rs 767 crore. In fourth place is Virat Kohli and his total wealth is worth 638 crores.

Related Items:

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top