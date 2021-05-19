List of richest cricketers of India, not Sachin, Dhoni or Virat, this is the richest cricketer

If someone asks you who is the richest Indian cricketer, then most of you will name Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar or Dhoni. But you will be surprised that this cricketer is not the richest but someone else.

India’s number one cricketer is 23-year-old Aryaman Birla. The reason for this is that his father i.e. business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla owns property worth Rs 70 thousand crores.

He was a part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 and since childhood he was fond of cricket. He started cricket training at a very young age and then he was selected in Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji team. In 11 innings of 6 matches of the CK Nayudu Trophy, he scored 795 runs at an average of 79.50. Not only this, Aryaman also has 4 centuries and 1 fifty for Madhya Pradesh in his name.

After this, comes the name of Sachin Tendulkar, whose total earnings are Rs 1090 crore. They still make big bucks from many advertisements.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in third place. Dhoni’s total income is Rs 767 crore. In fourth place is Virat Kohli and his total wealth is worth 638 crores.