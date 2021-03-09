(List) Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar 2021: Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav Voter List

Bihar Gram Panchayat Election 2021, Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav 2021 Date, Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar Download, Bihar Gram Panchayat Voter List, you will be informed in this article. Bihar Election Commission has released Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar on its online portal. All those interested candidates who are going to take part in Bihar Gram Panchayat elections this time Bihar Gram Panchayat Voter List 2021 I have to search your name. They can also vote only if their name appears in this list. To search your name in the voter list, you have to go to the official website of Bihar Election Commission.

After that you from here Bihar Panchayat Voters List You can download and also find your or your family members name in this portal. Not only this, in addition to seeing your name in the Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar 2021, you can also download the voter slip. Today we are here to give you Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav We will provide complete information about it and in addition to this, we will also tell you about other information related to it such as voter list, download voter slip, information about election symbol etc.

Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav 2021

We know that soon in the state Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav Notification of this is to be issued. This is the reason that now the Bihar Election Election Commission has fixed the time for voting and counting, including nomination for the Bihar Gram Panchayat elections. The District Magistrates have been instructed by the Commission to take less time in scrutinizing the nomination papers after the last date of nomination. One or more dates can be found for this.

Bihar Employment Fair

After scrutiny of nomination papers, a maximum of 2 days can be given for withdrawal. The scheduled time for this has been fixed from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. In case of counting of votes, it will start from 8:00 am while polling time is kept from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Along with this, the Election Commission has also given instructions that all DM Panchayats and Village Courts should keep their complete preparations for elections.

Notification of Panchayat elections can be issued by the Governor at any time. And after this, the DM will have to work to publish the nomination and nomination papers of all the 6 posts in his district and the information about withdrawal of nomination of the candidates.

Voters List gram jury Bihar 2021 Of an objective

The biggest objective of the Election Commission behind the starting of the Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar is to provide information about the Bihar Gram Panchayat elections to all the people sitting at home. If you are coming Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav If you want to vote in India, then it will be possible only if your name Bihar Gram Panchayat Election Voter List Will join You can find your name in the voter list by visiting the official website of Bihar Election Election Commission.

Earlier the process of finding this name was not so easy for this people had to go round the government office and due to the crowd there was a waste of their time. But now this process has been done completely online, the biggest advantage is that it will save your time. Now you can search for your name in Bihar Panchayat Voter List online from your home or through your phone or computer device.

Key Highlights of Bihar Gram Panchayat Chunav

Name Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar Started Bihar State Election Commission The year 2021 Beneficiary People of the state an objective Bihar Panchayat Election Updates Benefit See name in panchayat voter list category Bihar Government Schemes official website http://sec.bihar.gov.in/SearchInFinalPdf.aspx

Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme

Voter list benefits of gram panchayat bihar

Citizens of Bihar state now sit at home very easily Bihar Panchayat Voters List Can be downloaded in PDF format and can also search for your name in it.

Can be downloaded in PDF format and can also search for your name in it. If your name is registered in Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar but there is some kind of error in it, then you can also apply for correction in it. If you apply for this correction, then it will be verified by the concerned officer and after that your name will be corrected in the voter list.

The biggest benefit of online voter list will be that it will reduce corruption and will be helpful in bringing transparency in the system.

All citizens through online portal Bihar Gram Panchayat Voter List They will get the benefit of saving both time and money.

Bihar Gram Panchayat Election enrollment fee

The nomination fee of the candidates for all the posts has also been determined by the Election Commission. Please refer to the table below carefully for its complete information.

Nomination fee of Gram Kachhari Panch and Panchayat member 250 rupees Nomination fee for Gram Kachari Panch and Panchayat member candidate for women candidate, SC, ST and backward classes candidates 125 rupees Head and office sarpanch candidates 1000 rupees Nomination fee of the head and office sarpanch candidates for women candidates, SC, ST and backward classes candidates 500 rupees District Council member nomination fee 2000 rupees Nomination fee for Zilla Parishad member candidate for female candidate, SC, ST and backward classes candidates 1000 rupees

Voter list gram panchayat bihar pdf download process

You can download Bihar Panchayat Voter List PDF by following easy steps given below.

First of all you need Bihar Election Commission Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “Search in pdfClick on the option of “. After this a drop-down will open in front of you. Here you will see two options;

Select the option as per your requirement and a new page will open.

Fill all the information sought in the form given on this page like distic, ward and all other information.

After filling all the information, press the download button and the PDF will be downloaded to your system. Now you can search your name in this PDF.

Online process to add your name to Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar

You can add your name to the Bihar Gram Panchayat Voter List by following the easy step by step procedure given below.

First of all you have to get the State Election Commission of Bihar Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “Apply online to add names to the panchayat voter listClick on the option of “.

After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page you will see the option of edition, click on this option and a form will open.

Enter all the information sought in this form and submit it. In this way, the process of registering your name will be completed.

Offline process of adding names to the voter list

You can also add your name to Bihar Gram Panchayat Voter List through offline process. For this, watch the steps given below carefully.

First of all you need Bihar Election Commission Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “Offline application to add name to the panchayat voter listClick on the option of “.

After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, to enter the name in the voter list, download the application form that you have to click on the link.

Now the application will open on your computer screen, download it and take a print out of it

After filling all the information filled in clear and clear words in this application form, submit it to the respective level of the State Election Commission, Bihar.

Booth List Download Process

You can download the booth list for Bihar Gram Panchayat elections by following the easy step by step procedure given below.

First of all you will get the State Election Commission of Bihar Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “Booth listClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to select the name of your district block and panchayat. Once selected, a list will open on your device screen.

You can see all related information on this list.

Procedure for viewing reservation related information

First of all you need Bihar Election Commission Official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page of the website you will find “Panchayat ReservationClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page you can see the list of all the districts. Click on the link given in the name of your respective district.

Now a new page will open in front of you, on this page you will see various options like District Council Member Head of panchayat samiti Panchayat Samiti Member District Council President

Select the option as per your requirement and the reservation related information will open on your device screen.

contact details

We have shared with you all the information related to Voter List Gram Panchayat Bihar in this article here. If you still have any queries related to this or you are facing any problem on the portal, then you can contact the officers with the help of contact details given below and get help from them.

Know:

“State Election Commission, Bihar

Sone Bhawan, 3rd floor,

Birchand Patel Marg,

Patna – 800 001 (Bihar). “

telephone number .: (0612) -2506826,2506917

Fax: (0612) -2507847

E mail ID: [email protected]

Read also – (Registration) Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Online Application, Application Form

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Bihar Gram Panchayat elections beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.