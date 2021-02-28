[List] YSR Pension Kanuka List 2020 | Pdf login, find beneficiary list online

Log YSR Pension Kanuka updated list, YSR Pension Kanuka PDF online beneficiary list, view YSR Pension Kanuka status on sspension.ap.gov.in portal, and all other information will be given to you in this article. Andhra Pradesh State Government has launched YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. In this pension scheme, the Government of Andhra Pradesh will provide financial assistance to the needy in various categories.

Through this scheme launched by the Andhra Pradesh government, the state government will provide assistance to the poor needy for a better life. The state government will provide pension amount of up to 10 years to the elderly, widows and the disabled. AP YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme. The scheme launched by the Andhra Pradesh government is an election promise of the current Jagmohan Reddy government. After the swearing in of the Chief Minister by the Honorable Jaganmohan Reddy, the scheme was implemented with immediate effect.

YSR Pension Kanuka Beneficiary List

The Andhra Pradesh state government is providing incentives in the form of financial assistance to poor people in the state through the YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana. In this scheme, a separate amount is disbursed for the upliftment of economically backward or socially backward people.

Here in this article, we will share with you YSR Pension Kanuka Plan Specification. Along with this, we will also share information about the process of finding names in the beneficiary list through the applicants applying in this scheme. Along with this, we will also provide you information about eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.

Salient features of YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana

Name of the scheme YSR Pension Kanuka Started by Jagan Mohan Reddy Purpose of the plan Grant of pension to the needy state name Andhra Pradesh Beneficiary State citizens Planning process Online official website sspensions.ap.gov.in/

Types of pension available under YSR Pension Scheme

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is providing 12 different pension facilities in different categories under this pension scheme. Here we are providing you details about all pension facilities in the list.

old age

Weavers

widow

Disabled

Toddy Tappers

art

transgender

The fisherman

Single woman

CKDU

Traditional cobblers

Swapper artist

In all these categories, the state government is providing pension under the YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana.

Pension incentive

Under this pension scheme, the state government disburses aid funds in various categories. Here we are providing information about the assistance amount according to the categories.

Type of pension price old age pension 2250 rupees Toddy Topper Pension 2250 rupees ART Pension 2250 rupees Transgender pension 3,000 rupees Weaver pension 2250 rupees Widow pension 2250 rupees Disabled pension 3,000 rupees Fishermen’s pension 2250 rupees Single female pension 2250 rupees Tapu Artist Pension Rs 3,000 CKDU Pension 10,000 rupees Traditional cobblers pension Is 2250

Check YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme Beneficiary List

All the applicants who want to see the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme list then you have to follow the easy steps given.

First of all, you need to go official website YSR Pension Kanuka’s. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

YSR Pension Kanuka’s. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you have to choose your district.

On the next page, you have to choose your Circle Name.

Now you have to choose your respective panchayat name.

Miracle, you have to choose your habitation name.

Thus you can see the list of beneficiaries according to district, mandal and village in online YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana.

or

Along with this, you can also select the beneficiaries in different categories by choosing the options given on the website.

First, go to official website YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme.

YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme. On the homepage of YSR Pension Kanuka official website, you will be given some options. Here, you have to enter information related to district, mandal, panchayat and place of residence.

Miracle, you click “Go”.

Therefore, you can also see the list of beneficiaries according to district, mandal and village in online YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana.

eligibility criteria

To avail this pension scheme it is mandatory for the applicant to be a permanent resident of the state of Andhra Pradesh and belongs to below poverty line i.e. BPL category. Along with this, the applicant is not getting the benefit of other pension schemes under the Central and State Government.

Required documents

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

proof of age

Bank passbook

address proof

Passport size photo

Particular pension type documents

Duly filled in application form

Age criteria for various pension schemes

Here we will provide you the age criteria information about pension provided under YSR Pension Kanuka Yojana in various categories.

old age pension 60 years or older Weaver pension 50 years or older Widow pension As per Marriage Act 18 years and above Disabled pension Minimum 40% disability and no age limit Toddy Tappers 50 years and over Transgender pension 18 years of age or older Fisherman pension 50 years or older Single female pension Married women who are separated by more than 1 year of age and over 35 years of age. Unmarried Women – Rural Area – 30 years Urban Area – 35 years Traditional cobblers pension 40 years old Dappu artist pension 50 years old

Download YSR Pension Kanuka Application Form

In the event of fulfilling all the eligibility criteria given in the above article, you can download the application form by following steps.

First you have to visit official website YSR Pension Kanuka’s.

YSR Pension Kanuka’s. You have to click on the option on the homepage of the website ” Latest verification form” The latest verification form “is given in the menu.

The latest verification form “is given in the menu. After this, YSR Pension Kanuka Application Form will open in PDF format in front of you.

You have to download this form and enter all the requested information.

Now attach all the required documents with the form and submit it to the concerned department.

Check ysr pension kanuka status online

After applying to YSR Pension Kanuka, you can check the status of your application online. For this, you have to follow the given steps.

First you have to visit official website YSR Pension Kanuka’s.

YSR Pension Kanuka’s. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Search” option in the menu.

After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here you will see two options to check the status of the application.

You have to choose any option as per your wish and enter all the required information on the respective page.

After entering all the information asked, click on Go. After this, the status of the application will open on your computer and mobile screen.

Selection of beneficiaries under YSR Pension Kanuka

Selection for pension disbursement will be done from applicants applying under the pension scheme in this way.

Firstly, the eligible applicants will submit their applications regarding the scheme to the government office or the Gram Panchayat office.

Subsequently, all applications will be sent to the Gram Sabha for approval and scrutiny.

After the approval and verification of the Gram Sabha, the forms will be sent to the concerned MPO officers.

If your application is valid in the MPO office, then the pension amount will be sent to the Gram Panchayat or government office in relation to your application.

Thereafter, the gram panchayat or government office will distribute the pension amount among the beneficiaries.

contact information

You can get help with the help of email ID and helpline number for any kind of help in relation to this scheme. You can also send your complaint to the given address.

Kasan Rural Poverty 2nd Floor Society, DrNTR Administrative Block, Pandit Nehru RTC Bus Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh – 520,001

Helpline number – 866 – 2410017

– 866 – 2410017 E mail ID – [email protected]

