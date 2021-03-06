“Listen, I need all the Jewish people on deck, brother!”: Charles Barclay laughs hysterically to Jimmy Kimmel, explaining that he is working for his daughter’s wedding. sport

LATEST

Charles Barclay has a fear that he will be too fat for his daughter’s upcoming Jewish wedding, which is why he is working out.

Charles Barclay is truly the gift that keeps on giving. During his tenure as an NBA player, many saw him as a purely serious person. But as her stint in TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ progressed, she became somewhat endearing to fans of the league.

Most recently, former MVP went live with Jimmy Kimmel on a late-night show. This was mainly to promote the upcoming documentary titled ‘The Inside Story’, which featured the role of the Inside Crew. But as the interview progressed, there was a very interesting twist.

Charles Barclay working for a tradition at his daughter’s Jewish wedding

During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel noticed that Chuck looked a bit thin. When he asked them about it, the former NBA player said:

“I’m working really hard because apparently, they’ve got me to take me to a chair.”

Barclay continued the matter, making a comment that made the audience laugh.

“Listen, I need all the Jewish people on the deck, brother.” Because I can only get so thin by Saturday, “

As the interview progressed, Kimmel and Chuck went on to explain the wedding. The latter also reported that his son-in-law sought his blessings. Barclay admitted that it made him incredibly emotional at the time.

Jimmy Kimmel also asked if the Inside Crew would be at the wedding. Barclay said that would not happen due to the All-Star weekend. But he also said that he would miss Ernie Johnson, not anyone else during his time.

Overall, it is a time of great joy for the NBA great. And while we will miss him during the All-Star break, we wish his family a very happy time.

