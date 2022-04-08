Listen to the new song ‘Hey Hey Uthao’

Pink Floyd has released the track “Hey He Rise Up” featuring Andrey Khalivanyuk of the Ukrainian rock band Boombox.

The track will be available to stream/download tonight (April 8)., but it can be heard below via its accompanying music video. All proceeds from the track will benefit United Nations’ Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund,

This is Pink Floyd’s first brand new song in 28 years. The band’s 2014 studio album endless river was composed of material recorded during the sessions the division Bell.

As previously reported, Pink Floyd announced the news in a joint statement, saying, “Tonight at midnight, Pink Floyd will release ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ in support of the people of Ukraine. It features David Gilmour and Nick Mason has joined…