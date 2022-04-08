Lit Killah with L-Gante and De La Guetto premiered the song “Ku”. video | music

lit killah This 2022 has started in a great way. on this occasion, Teamed up with El-Gente and De La Ghetto for the release of the single “Ku”.A danceable hybrid that mixes reggaeton with electronic rhythms and is ideal for sounding straight on the dance floor.

After the resounding success of “Trap is Law”, this song also promises to be an absolute hit, as it is perfect for everyone to dance to. simultaneously, This is an excellent preview ahead of Argentina’s performance at the Latin American Music Awards 2022 ceremony,

Maria Becerra will also be present in this program,…