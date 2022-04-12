Lithgow Anzac Day Service Returns After Two Years of COVID Lockdown | lithgow mercury

newsletters, editors-selects,

RSL Deputy Branch Honorary Secretary Michael Cuthbert is excited to welcome the community to celebrate Anzac Day for 2022, two years after it was canceled due to COVID-19. “It is the one day of the year where everyone can remember and thank those who served and also those who served,” he said. He said that cancellation of services in previous years due to COVID-19 is unfortunate. “Covid hit everyone, and as we usually do, the absence of Anzac was a huge disappointment for all of us,” he said. “But we’re back this year.” The commemoration will begin at 6 a.m. with a Dawn service in Queen Elizabeth Park followed by a main march and a 10.30 a.m. service. Those who wish to take part in the main march can gather in nearby Eskbank Street…