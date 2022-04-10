Little Mix begins confetti tour in style with a Belfast concert before hiatus

Little Mix delights fans in Belfast for the confetti tour (Picture: Rex)

Little Mix kicked off their confetti tour on Saturday in pure style, not that we’d expect anything less.

The singer of secret love song, is composed of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall took to the stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast to delight the crowd with an energetic performance.

As well as some of his biggest hits, he danced on the first date night of his packed calendar.

At one point Leigh-Anne, 30, opted for a long-sleeved bright green and black corset top with matching shoes and a bejeweled headpiece, before switching things up with a yellow dress.

While 28-year-old Perry sat on the throne like a total queen, in a red and nude catsuit, …