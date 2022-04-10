Little Mix gives several songs their live debut as they embark on farewell tour

Little Mix kicked off their ‘Confetti’ tour in Belfast last night (April 9) and gave several songs their live debut – see footage and setlist below.

The 29-date run began last night at Belfast’s SSE Arena and the band gave their live debut to seven songs, including tracks from sixth album ‘Confetti’ (‘Happiness’, ‘Gloves Up’) and their greatest hits record of 2021 Includes ‘Between Us’. Including ‘no’ and ‘love (sweet love)’. The ‘Get Wear’ cut ‘Love Me or Leave Me’ also premiered during the set.

Elsewhere the band performed ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, their collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, for the first time with ‘No Time for Tears’, their 2020 team-up with Nathan Dawe.

Check out the fan shot footage and the full setlist…