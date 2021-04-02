Liu Yifei Wiki, Instagram, Bio, Age, Height, Measurements

Liu Yifei is a China-born actress, actively working in the American and China media industry. She was born on August 25, 1987, at Wuhan, Hubei, China. She is known for her work in Disney+ movie Mulan. Liu is Actress, Singer, Model, and also a Dancer. She came into fame in 2015 via The Third Way of Love. Her first movie was The Third Way of Love. Also, she is considered as the most beautiful Chinese actress. She has done many successful movies like ‘A Chinese Fairy Tale’, ‘The Assassins’, ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’, ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Hanson and the Beast’, ‘The Third Way of Love’ etc. Got Most Popular Actress’ award at the 13th Guangzhou College Student Film Festival.
Liu Yifei Wiki
|Full Name
|Liu Ximeizi
|Nickname (s)
|Crystal Liu
Liu Yifei
Liu
An Feng
Yifei Liu
|Date of Birth
|August 25, 1987
|Birth Place
|Wuhan, Hubei, China
|Working Field
|Actress, Singer, Model
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Zodiac Sign
|Virgo
|Hair Color/ Type
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Religion
|Protestant
|Father Name
|An Shaokang
|Mother Name
|Liu Xiaoli
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Seung-Heon
|First Movie
|Love of May (2004)
|First TV Show
|The Story of a Noble Family (2003)
|Known For
|Mulan (2020)
|Net Worth
|$10 Million Dollars
Social Media Accounts
Liu Yifei Measurments
|Body Measurements
|32-23-33 inches
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m)
|Weight
|48 kg (105 lbs)
|Dress Size
|4 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8 (US)
|Body Shape
|Slim
|Bra Size
|32B
|Chest Size
|32 inches
|Waist Size
|23 inches
|Hips Size
|33 inches
Filmography (Latest)
|Movie Name
|Character Name
|Mulan (2020)
|Mulan
|Hanson and the Beast (2017)
|Bai, Xianchu
|Once Upon A Time (2017)
|Bai Qian’ /’Si Yin’ /’Su Su’
|In Harm’s Way (2017)
|Ying (as Crystal Liu)
|Zhi qing chun 2: Yuan lai ni hai zai zhe li (2016)
|Su Yunjin
|Women on the Breadfruit Tree (TV Series) (2015)
|Shen Guang Hui
|Di san zhong ai qing (2015)
|Zou Yu
|Ye kong que (2015)
|Elsa
|Lushui Hongyan (2014)
|Xing Lu
|Outcast (2014)
|Lian (as Liu Yifei)
Yifei Liu Pics
