Liu Yifei Wiki, Instagram, Bio, Age, Height, Measurements

Liu Yifei is a China-born actress, actively working in the American and China media industry. She was born on August 25, 1987, at Wuhan, Hubei, China. She is known for her work in Disney+ movie Mulan. Liu is Actress, Singer, Model, and also a Dancer. She came into fame in 2015 via The Third Way of Love. Her first movie was The Third Way of Love. Also, she is considered as the most beautiful Chinese actress. She has done many successful movies like ‘A Chinese Fairy Tale’, ‘The Assassins’, ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’, ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Hanson and the Beast’, ‘The Third Way of Love’ etc. Got Most Popular Actress’ award at the 13th Guangzhou College Student Film Festival.

Yifei Liu Date of Birth August 25, 1987 Birth Place Wuhan, Hubei, China Working Field Actress, Singer, Model Ethnicity Asian Zodiac Sign Virgo Hair Color/ Type Black Eye Color Black Religion Protestant Father Name An Shaokang Mother Name Liu Xiaoli Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Seung-Heon First Movie Love of May (2004) First TV Show The Story of a Noble Family (2003) Known For Mulan (2020) Net Worth $10 Million Dollars

Body Measurements 32-23-33 inches Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Weight 48 kg (105 lbs) Dress Size 4 (US) Shoes Size 8 (US) Body Shape Slim Bra Size 32B Chest Size 32 inches Waist Size 23 inches Hips Size 33 inches

Movie Name Character Name Mulan (2020) Mulan Hanson and the Beast (2017) Bai, Xianchu Once Upon A Time (2017) Bai Qian’ /’Si Yin’ /’Su Su’ In Harm’s Way (2017) Ying (as Crystal Liu) Zhi qing chun 2: Yuan lai ni hai zai zhe li (2016) Su Yunjin Women on the Breadfruit Tree (TV Series) (2015) Shen Guang Hui Di san zhong ai qing (2015) Zou Yu Ye kong que (2015) Elsa Lushui Hongyan (2014) Xing Lu Outcast (2014) Lian (as Liu Yifei)

