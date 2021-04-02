ENTERTAINMENT

Liu Yifei Wiki, Instagram, Bio, Age, Height, Measurements

Yifei Liu Mulan Actress

Liu Yifei is a China-born actress, actively working in the American and China media industry. She was born on August 25, 1987, at Wuhan, Hubei, China. She is known for her work in Disney+ movie Mulan. Liu is Actress, Singer, Model, and also a Dancer. She came into fame in 2015 via The Third Way of Love. Her first movie was The Third Way of Love. Also, she is considered as the most beautiful Chinese actress. She has done many successful movies like ‘A Chinese Fairy Tale’, ‘The Assassins’, ‘The Forbidden Kingdom’, ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Hanson and the Beast’, ‘The Third Way of Love’ etc. Got Most Popular Actress’ award at the 13th Guangzhou College Student Film Festival.

Liu Yifei Wiki

Full Name Liu Ximeizi
Nickname (s) Crystal Liu
Liu Yifei
Liu
An Feng
Yifei Liu
Date of Birth August 25, 1987
Birth Place Wuhan, Hubei, China
Working Field Actress, Singer, Model
Ethnicity Asian
Zodiac Sign Virgo
Hair Color/ Type Black
Eye Color Black
Religion Protestant
Father Name An Shaokang
Mother Name Liu Xiaoli
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) Seung-Heon
First Movie Love of May (2004)
First TV Show The Story of a Noble Family (2003)
Known For Mulan (2020)
Net Worth $10 Million Dollars

Social Media Accounts

Liu Yifei Measurments

Body Measurements 32-23-33 inches
Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m)
Weight 48 kg (105 lbs)
Dress Size 4 (US)
Shoes Size 8 (US)
Body Shape Slim
Bra Size 32B
Chest Size 32 inches
Waist Size 23 inches
Hips Size 33 inches

Filmography (Latest)

Movie Name Character Name
Mulan (2020) Mulan
Hanson and the Beast (2017) Bai, Xianchu
Once Upon A Time (2017) Bai Qian’ /’Si Yin’ /’Su Su’
In Harm’s Way (2017) Ying (as Crystal Liu)
Zhi qing chun 2: Yuan lai ni hai zai zhe li (2016) Su Yunjin
Women on the Breadfruit Tree (TV Series) (2015) Shen Guang Hui
Di san zhong ai qing (2015) Zou Yu
Ye kong que (2015) Elsa
Lushui Hongyan (2014) Xing Lu
Outcast (2014) Lian (as Liu Yifei)

Yifei Liu Pics

Incoming Search Terms

iu yifei movies and tv shows
liu yifei net worth
liu yifei hong kong
liu yifei and song seung-heon

