LIV vs NEW Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Odds Lineups Premier League

The staff Liverpool (LIV) shall be seen taking part in in opposition to the staff Newcastle United (NEW) within the English Premier League on twenty fourth April. This match will begin at 05:00 pm at Afield Liverpool. Amongst each of the groups, the staff LIV has proved their potential by way of their general efficiency full now. They’ve constantly performed each match to offer their greatest. So let’s begin with the staff LIV who has performed a complete of 32 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 15 matches, misplaced 9 matches and eight matches declared draw. The staff has performed a match on twentieth April in opposition to the staff Leeds United the place each the groups scored one aim and the match resulted in a tie. The staff LIV is at fifth place within the league standings.

The staff has performed a complete of 15 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 9 matches, misplaced 15 matches and eight matches was a tie. The staff has just lately performed a match in opposition to the staff West Ham United the place they scored 3 objectives and the opponent staff caught at 2 objectives and misplaced the match. The staff NEW is at eleventh place within the league standings.

LIV Vs NEW Reside Rating:

Match: LIV vs NEW English Premier League 2002-21

Date: twenty fourth April

Time: 05:00 pm

Liverpool (LIV) Squad:

Billy Koumetio, Fabinho, Neck Williams, Trent Alexander- Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Rhys Williams, Joel Matip, Ben Davies, Andy Robertson, Alison, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson, Ben Davies, Liam Hughes

Newcastle United (NEW) Squad:

Jamaal Lascelles, DeAndre Yedlin, Achraf Lazaar, Fabian Schar, Jamal Lewis, Kyle Scott, Jacob Murphy, Issac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Matthew Longstaff, Jeff Hendrix, Sean Longstaff, Henri Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle, Christian Atsu, Andy Carroll, Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo

LIV Vs NEW Dream 11 Prediction:

Mohamed Salah would be the ahead participant who has scored 19 objectives in 31 matches and he’s extra more likely to be the staff captain. Sadio Mane would be the ahead participant and he has scored 8 objectives in 29 matches. Diogo Jotais would be the midfield participant as he has scored 8 objectives in 15 matches.

The important thing gamers of staff NEW shall be Joelinton who has scored 3 objectives in 24 matches. Callum Wilson would be the ahead participant as he has scored 10 objectives in 23 matches. Miguel Almiron would be the midfield participant who has scored 4 objectives in 26 matches. There’s a greater likelihood of staff LIV profitable in the present day’s match. To know extra about this text keep related to us.