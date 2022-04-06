Live: 1-0! Denjuma gave Villarreal the lead early in the match. UEFA Champions League 2021/2022

- 8′ – Doelpunt – Arnaut Denjuma Groeneveld (1 – 0)
- 81′ – Continuing. Juan Foyth by Serge Aurier
- 81′- verb. Arnaut Denjuma Groeneveld by Samuel Chukwueze
- 76′ – Gill – Parvis Estupinon
- 71′ – Continuing. Benjamin Pavard by Niklas Sule
- 62′ – Continuing. Serge Gnabry by Leroy Sane
- 62′ – verb. Thomas Muller with Leon Goretzkas
- 59′ – verb. Francis Coquelin Door Alfonso Pedraza
UEFA Champions League
The Estadio de la Ceramica is preparing for the quarter-final between Villarreal and Bayern Munich. The Germans have been thundering through the Champions League this season. Can Villarreal keep the German champions in check? Follow it on this page.
