live | 50 dead in attack on a train station, von der Leyen in Bucha – International

More than 4.38 million Ukrainian refugees have fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on February 24According to the data of the High Commission for refugees (HCR).

UNHCR exactly 4,382,316. is listed refugees Ukrainians on Friday. These are 62.822 more than the previous score on Thursday. “UNHCR staff observed that refugees There have been new arrivals from different parts of the country, including the former, some said they had spent weeks in their homes or shelters, UNHCR spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said during a press briefing in Geneva during the interview.

Europe has not seen such an influx of refugees since World War II.

Some 90% of those fleeing Ukraine are women and children, with Ukrainian authorities not allowing the departure of men of military age.