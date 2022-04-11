Live and Star-Filmed Extraordinary Trials Begins This Monday

people and royalty

After a stellar start to their personal lives in a London court, American actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard found themselves in court again on Monday for accusing each other of defamation, this time in the United States .

This second act, filmed and broadcast, should be very well attended, especially since the role of witnesses is worthy of great Hollywood movies: billionaire Elon Musk, actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, actress Ellen Barkin …

The lawsuit stems from a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which Amber Heard called herself ” Victims of Domestic Violence » Bullied by society after coming out of silence two years ago.

The actress did not name Johnny Depp, whom she met on the set of the film in 2009 rum express And got married in 2015. But it was only in the beginning of 2016 that he tried…