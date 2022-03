Patna, Online Desk. Bihar Board 10th/ Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board may release the result of Matriculation i.e. 10th (10th) examination on Tuesday. Sources reveal that the process of preparing the result has been completed. Now the board will release the notification anytime within 24 hours on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.