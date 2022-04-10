Live Brighton Marathon updates as thousands of runners gather in the city

Thousands of runners will take to the streets today (April 10) to take part in the Brighton Marathon. More than 20,000 people have signed up for this year’s event in hopes of raising a lot more money for their desired charity.

Months and months of grueling training have been completed for the athletes to be where they are today, with each runner desperate to lose a respectable time. But even the pride of covering such a difficult distance is enough for some people.

As you were expecting, with such a large number of people attending the event in the city, there is likely to be some disruption. This disruption will also be amplified by the huge number of fans in attendance, but don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated on everything you need to know.

Read more: Brighton Marathon Road…