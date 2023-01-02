Live broadcast of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Premier League

“Kora Plus” presents a live broadcast of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said, which will be held today, Monday, in the eleventh round of the Premier League competition.

Al-Dakhiliya team, the owner of the stadium, in today’s match, enters the match, occupying the fifteenth place, with 9 points, collecting them from winning a single match, drawing in 5 confrontations, while suffering 4 defeats.

As for the Al-Masry team, Port Said, it comes in eleventh place with 11 points, which brought them together from winning two matches and drawing in 5 confrontations, while it was defeated in three matches.

Al-Masry Al-Port Said is trying to forget its sorrows from the last match, in which it was defeated by Aswan, with two goals to one.

As for the interior, it is trying to achieve victory after it fell into the trap of a draw in the last round against its counterpart Enppi negatively, after its victory over Pyramids with two goals to one.

The date of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League

The Al-Dakhiliya match will be held against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League, on Monday evening, January 2, 2023.

The timing of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League

The Al-Dakhiliyah match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League will start at 3:15 Cairo local time.

The stadium for the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League

The Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said is played in the Egyptian League, in the “New Suez Stadium”.

The channel that broadcasts the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League

The Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League will be broadcast on the “Kora Plus” website and TV.

Hossam Hassan, coach of the first football team at the Egyptian Port Said club, announced the formation of his team, to face the interior, which will be held today, Monday, in the eleventh round of the Premier League competition.

The formation of Al-Masry came as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mahmoud Gad.

Defense line: Amr Al-Saadawi – Abu Salima – Amr Musa – Osama Al-Jazzar.

Midfield: Izzy Emeka – Ahmed Shaddad – Grindo – Elias Jelassi.

Offensive line: Marawan Hamdi – Itoga.

While the composition of the interior was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Reda Sayed.

Defense line: Abdulaziz Sayed – Muhammad Naguib – Ahmed Al-Amour – Ahmed Sayed.

Midfield: Clichy – Mohamed Naseer – Mahmoud Talaat.

Offensive line: Christopher – Mustafa Fawzi – Hussein Ragab.