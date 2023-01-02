LATEST

Live broadcast of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Premier League

Posted on

“Kora Plus” presents a live broadcast of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said, which will be held today, Monday, in the eleventh round of the Premier League competition.

Al-Dakhiliya team, the owner of the stadium, in today’s match, enters the match, occupying the fifteenth place, with 9 points, collecting them from winning a single match, drawing in 5 confrontations, while suffering 4 defeats.

As for the Al-Masry team, Port Said, it comes in eleventh place with 11 points, which brought them together from winning two matches and drawing in 5 confrontations, while it was defeated in three matches.

Al-Masry Al-Port Said is trying to forget its sorrows from the last match, in which it was defeated by Aswan, with two goals to one.

As for the interior, it is trying to achieve victory after it fell into the trap of a draw in the last round against its counterpart Enppi negatively, after its victory over Pyramids with two goals to one.

The date of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League
The Al-Dakhiliya match will be held against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League, on Monday evening, January 2, 2023.

The timing of the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League
The Al-Dakhiliyah match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League will start at 3:15 Cairo local time.

The stadium for the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League
The Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said is played in the Egyptian League, in the “New Suez Stadium”.

The channel that broadcasts the Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League
The Al-Dakhiliya match against Al-Masry Al-Port Said in the Egyptian League will be broadcast on the “Kora Plus” website and TV.

Hossam Hassan, coach of the first football team at the Egyptian Port Said club, announced the formation of his team, to face the interior, which will be held today, Monday, in the eleventh round of the Premier League competition.

The formation of Al-Masry came as follows:
Goalkeeper: Mahmoud Gad.

Defense line: Amr Al-Saadawi – Abu Salima – Amr Musa – Osama Al-Jazzar.

Midfield: Izzy Emeka – Ahmed Shaddad – Grindo – Elias Jelassi.

Offensive line: Marawan Hamdi – Itoga.

While the composition of the interior was as follows:
Goalkeeper: Reda Sayed.

Defense line: Abdulaziz Sayed – Muhammad Naguib – Ahmed Al-Amour – Ahmed Sayed.

Midfield: Clichy – Mohamed Naseer – Mahmoud Talaat.

Offensive line: Christopher – Mustafa Fawzi – Hussein Ragab.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top