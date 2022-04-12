Live Brooklyn Subway Shooting Update: Several People Shotted

Officials said several people were shot at the 36th Street subway station during Tuesday morning’s rush. Credit… Dave Sanders for The New York Times

Several people were shot in the subway system in Brooklyn during Tuesday’s morning rush, officials said, a violent episode that came amid fears about public safety as New York City struggles to recover from the pandemic. Was.

Police officers were called to 36th Street station, where D, N and R The police department said the lines passed through the Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8.30 am. The fire department said 13 people were injured in the shootout, many of whom were injured. Police officials said preliminary reports suggest that five people were shot.

A senior law enforcement official said the police were looking for a heavy-duty man whose…