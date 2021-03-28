LATEST

Live cricket streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI 2021: watch India vs England match live like this

Virat Kohli and Jose Butler (Photograph Credit: PTI and Twitter)

India vs England third ODI Match 2021: The third and remaining match of the three-match ODI sequence between India vs England cricket crew shall be performed on the Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Pune as we speak. For the toss within the third ODI, the captains of each the groups will come to the bottom at one o’clock within the afternoon, whereas the stay broadcast of the match shall be executed after half an hour i.e. from 1.30 pm. In view of the rising instances of Corona epidemic, there shall be no entry of spectators within the stadium within the ODI sequence.

Within the ODI sequence, the place the command of Group India is within the palms of star batsman Virat Kohli, the command of the visitor crew is within the palms of skilled wicketkeeper participant Jos Buttler. You’ll be able to watch the third ODI on Star Sport 1 HD / SD and Star Sports activities 3 HD / SD in Hindi and English languages. On the identical time, stay streaming of the match shall be seen on Disney Hotstar.

Additionally read- Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021: India-England third ODI as we speak, everybody will keep watch over these information

Earlier than the one-day sequence, the four-match Check and five-match T20I sequence have been performed between the 2 groups. Whereas the Indian crew gained the Check sequence 3–1, it captured the T20I sequence 3–2.

Speak in regards to the ODI sequence on the identical time, each the groups are at present 1-1 on par on this sequence. Group India defeated visitor England by 66 runs within the first ODI. On the identical time, England overturned the second match and defeated India by six wickets with 39 balls to spare.

Additionally read- Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021 Climate & Pitch Report: Learn right here how will the climate and wicket temper within the third ODI

The doable groups are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan , Bhubaneswar, Mohammed Siraj, the well-known Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

England: Jose Butler (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, David Malan, Sam Billings, Sam Karan, Tom Karan, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, R.Okay. Toplay, Moin Ali, and Mark Wooden.

