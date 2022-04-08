LIVE: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 and FP2 | live text

Two years from the Australian GP that was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 makes its much-anticipated return for 2022 at a revamped Albert Park.

Main track changes see sections of the circuit widening, the flowing back section has a turn 9-10 chicken removed to increase speed and the entire layout has been revamped. All the changes have been made in hopes of increasing overtaking opportunities and making the race more exciting.

Sebastian Vettel is back in action for Aston Martin, having missed the opening two races to test positive for COVID-19.

Charles Leclerc leads the opening F1 drivers’ world championship by 12 points ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr., reigning world champion Max Verstappen in third 20 points from Leclerc.

