Live fixtures, TV channels and best game schedules to watch

The UEFA Champions League is set to return for the quarter-finals with Manchester City, Liverpool and defending champions Chelsea still in competition.

City and Liverpool are the favorites to lift the trophy as they seek treble and quadruple respectively, but other big hitters will also be challenging.

Fellow quarter-finalists Real Madrid have won the Champions League 13 times and Bayern Munich six times.

Here are the fixtures to watch in the last eight.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Any match against the Diego Simeone side will be a struggle through the trenches as Manchester United discovered in the round of 16, but Pep Guardiola has praised Atletico Madrid’s “consistency” and style of play.

However, the La Liga organization has scored 12 more goals than this…