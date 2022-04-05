Live: Four Spaniards choose greenpath in long stage. Basque Country Tour 2022

leading group
- Julen Amazqueta ,Spa,
- ender okamika ,Spa,
- ibai azurmendic ,Spa,
- Ebon Ruizo ,Spa,
- Julen Amazqueta ,Spa,
- ender okamika ,Spa,
- ibai azurmendic ,Spa,
- Ebon Ruizo ,Spa,
peloton
Primoz Rogi will start in yellow today on the second leg of the Tour of the Basque Country, after his resounding victory in the short time trial, in front of Ramko Ivanpol. Today riders are faced with some mountains of the third and second tiers. Follow this week’s longest leg live here.
Read Full News