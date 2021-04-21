LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR: Rituraj-Duplesey gives Chennai a big start, KKR in search of first wicket

The Chennai Tremendous Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. After shedding the toss, Chennai began to bat first and the staff has scored near 50 runs with out shedding any wickets. Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf Duplesey are presently on the crease.

7:52 PM: Chennai Tremendous Kings rating 44/0, Faf Duplesey 27 and Rituraj Gaikwad 17 runs after 5 overs. The well-known Krishna conceded 7 runs in his first over.

7:47 PM: After 4 overs, Chennai Tremendous Kings are scoring 37/0, Faf Duplesey 24 and Rituraj Gaikwad scoring 13 runs. Duplesey scored 12 runs from Varun’s second over.

7:43 PM: After 3 overs Chennai Tremendous Kings are scoring 25/0, Rituraj Gaikwad 12 and Faf Duplesey enjoying 13 runs. Sunil Narayan conceded 6 runs in his first over.

7:39 PM: Chennai Tremendous Kings rating 19/0 after 2 overs, Faf Duplesey 7 and Rituraj Gaikwad enjoying 12 runs. Faf and Gaekwad scored 15 runs off Pat Cummins’ first over.

7:34 PM: Chennai Tremendous Kings rating 4/0, Faf Duplesey 2 and Rituraj Gaikwad scoring 2 runs after the primary over. Varun conceded simply 4 runs in his first over.

7:30 PM: Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf Duplesey have descended on the bottom to open the innings for Chennai. KKR has began with a spin and Varun Chakraborty is throwing the primary over.

7:05 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss. Speaking in regards to the statistics, the Chennai staff has been heavy on KKR. CSK has gained 14 out of the 22 matches between the 2 groups.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Enjoying XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narayan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Varun Chakraborty, Well-known Krishna.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Enjoying XI: Faf Duplesey, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

