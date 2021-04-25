LATEST

LIVE, IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB: Chennai won toss against Bangalore, decided to bat first

The nineteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is being performed on Sunday between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK). The match is being performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has determined to bat first after successful the toss. Speaking concerning the journey of each the groups in IPL 14 to date, the staff of Royal Challengers Bangalore has received their 4 matches in a row. They haven’t misplaced any match to date. RCB at present ranks first within the IPL 2021 level desk. Alternatively, Chennai Tremendous Kings have received all of the three matches after dropping their first match. Chennai stays second within the factors desk.

CSK vs RCB, Stay Match Upates

7PM: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has determined to bat first after successful the toss.

