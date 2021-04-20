LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Mumbai won the toss against Delhi, decided to bat first

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians within the thirteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the M. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Delhi have made two modifications to their taking part in eleven, changing Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala, with Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra within the squad. Mumbai has changed Adam Milne as Jayant Yadav within the squad.

ALL LIVE UPDATES:

7:05 PM: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Each the groups have added one extra spinner to the staff protecting Chennai pitch in thoughts.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE MATCH SCORECARD

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE HINDI COMMENTARY

Delhi Capitals taking part in XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians Enjoying XI: Quinton Dickock, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
31
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top