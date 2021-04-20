LIVE IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Mumbai won the toss against Delhi, decided to bat first

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians within the thirteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the M. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Delhi have made two modifications to their taking part in eleven, changing Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala, with Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra within the squad. Mumbai has changed Adam Milne as Jayant Yadav within the squad.

7:05 PM: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Each the groups have added one extra spinner to the staff protecting Chennai pitch in thoughts.

Delhi Capitals taking part in XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians Enjoying XI: Quinton Dickock, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.