LIVE IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings set target of 196 runs for victory in front of Delhi Capitals

Within the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals face the Punjab Kings. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

9:13 PM: Batting first, Punjab staff has scored 195 runs shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs. Delhi Capitals should rating 196 runs to win this match.

9:07 PM: Nicholas Pooran catches Rabada off Avesh Khan in 18.5 overs. Puran returned the pavilion after scoring 9 runs in 8 balls. Within the final 5 overs, Punjab have scored 50 runs and misplaced three wickets.

9:03 PM: After 18 overs, Punjab Kings are scoring 170/3, Deepak Hooda 14 and Nicholas Pooran scoring 8 runs.

9:00 PM: Punjab Kings rating 162/3 after 17 overs, Nicholas Pooran 2 and Deepak Hooda are enjoying 12 runs. Vokes conceded 12 runs in his third over.

8:55 PM: Gayle caught by Ripple Patel off Chris Woakes in 16.2 overs. Gayle scored 11 runs in 9 balls. Delhi have returned to the match in the previous couple of overs.

8:48 PM: Rahul was caught by Kagiso Rabada in 15.2 overs, caught by Marcus Stoinis. Rahul returned the pavilion after scoring an innings of 61 runs in 51 balls.

8:46 PM: After 15 overs Punjab Kings rating 140/1, Chris Gayle 4 and KL Rahul are enjoying for 61 runs. Rahul scored 12 runs from Avesh Khan’s third over.

8:37 PM: KL Rahul accomplished his half-century with a single off Ashwin in 13.5 overs. After 14 overs, Punjab rating 128/1, Rahul 50 and Chris Gayle are scoring 3 runs. Within the final 5 overs, Punjab have scored 41 runs shedding one wicket.

08:34 PM: Punjab Kings rating 124/1 after 13 overs, Chris Gayle 1 and KL Rahul are enjoying for 48 runs.

8:31 PM: Mayank catches Dhawan off Lukman Meriwala in 12.4 overs. Mayank returned to the pavilion after scoring an excellent innings of 69 runs from 36 balls. New batsman Chris Gayle has arrived.

8:27 PM: After 12 overs Punjab Kings rating 120/0, KL Rahul 46 and Mayank Agarwal are enjoying for 68 runs. Avesh Khan conceded 6 runs in his second over. The Punjab staff is now transferring in direction of huge totals.

8:22 PM: After 11 overs, Punjab Kings rating 114/0 Punjab Kings, Manik Agarwal 66 and KL Rahul are enjoying 42 runs. The century partnership between the 2 has been accomplished.

8:16 PM: Mayank Agarwal hit Avesh Khan in 9.3 overs and with this, he has accomplished his half-century in simply 25 balls.

8:11 PM: After 9 overs, Punjab Kings rating 87/0, Mayank 46 and KL Rahul are scoring 35 runs. From the primary over of Ashwin, Manayak scored 13 runs.

8:07 PM: After 8 overs, Punjab Kings rating 74/0, Mayank 34 and KL Rahul are enjoying for 34 runs. Lalit Yadav conceded 11 runs in his first over. Each batsmen are progressing in direction of their fifties with nice pace.

7:59 PM: After 6 overs, Punjab Kings rating 59/0, KL Rahul 23 and Mayank are enjoying 30 runs. Each the Punjab openers are dominating the bowlers of Delhi utterly.

7:54 PM: Punjab Kings rating 50/0 after 5 overs, Mayank Agarwal 30 and KL Rahul are enjoying 18 runs. A half-century partnership between the 2 has additionally been accomplished.

7:49 PM: After 4 overs Punjab Kings rating 43/0, KL Rahul 12 and Mayank Agarwal are enjoying 29 runs. Lukman Meriwala conceded 8 runs in his second over. Mayank is batting very aggressively.

7:44 PM: Punjab Kings rating 35/0 after 3 overs, Mayank Agarwal 22 and KL Rahul are enjoying 11 runs. From the second over of the Volks, Mayank scored a complete of 10 runs, together with two fours.

7:41 PM: In 1.2 overs, Steve Smith has dropped KL Rahul’s catch off Lukman Meriwala. This catch can value dearly to Delhi. After 2 overs, Punjab Kings are scoring 25/0, KL Rahul 10 and Mayank 14 runs. Lukman took 20 runs in his first over of the IPL.

7:35 PM: Punjab Kings rating 5/0 after first over, KL Rahul 5 and Mayank enjoying 0 runs. Vox spent 5 runs in his first over.

7:30 PM: Captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have descended on the bottom to open the innings for Punjab Kings. Chris Woakes is throwing the primary over for Delhi.

Delhi Capitals Taking part in XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Marcus Stonis, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Meriwala Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings Taking part in XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhay Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshadip Singh.