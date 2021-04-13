LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, 5-time champions Mumbai Indians are going through Kolkata Knight Riders at present. On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first by profitable the toss towards Mumbai. Each groups are scheduled to play their second match this season. Mumbai Indians misplaced to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 2 wickets within the first match, whereas KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs of their opening match.

LIVE UPDATES

7:05 PM: Star All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan goes to play fiftieth match for KKR at present.

7:05 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Taking part in XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Well-known Krishna.

7:05 PM: Mumbai Indians taking part in XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jensen, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult.

7:00 PM: On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
5
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
4
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
4
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Shilpa showed the temple, celebs including Malaika, Anushka, Kangana, and the likes of Baisakhi
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh came forward in support of Kuldeep Yadav, said – there is no shortage in that
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Virender Sehwag’s tweet about Sakariya will make you emotional too, Chetan did not know the news of his brother’s suicide for 10 days

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top