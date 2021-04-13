LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

Within the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, 5-time champions Mumbai Indians are going through Kolkata Knight Riders at present. On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first by profitable the toss towards Mumbai. Each groups are scheduled to play their second match this season. Mumbai Indians misplaced to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 2 wickets within the first match, whereas KKR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs of their opening match.

7:05 PM: Star All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan goes to play fiftieth match for KKR at present.

MILESTONE ALERT: A half-century of video games in Purple and Gold for our personal @Sah75official 💜 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2021

7:05 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Taking part in XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Well-known Krishna.

7:05 PM: Mumbai Indians taking part in XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jensen, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult.

7:00 PM: On this match, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss.