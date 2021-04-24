LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan won the toss against Kolkata, decided to bowl first

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals within the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss. Rajasthan have made two adjustments of their taking part in eleven, changing Shreyas Gopal, Manan Vohra, with Jaydev Unadkat and Yashasvi Jaiswal within the squad. Kolkata has changed Shivam Mavi in ​​the squad instead of Kamlesh Nagerkoti.

ALL LIVE UPDATES:

7:05 PM: Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE MATCH SCORECARD

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE HINDI COMMENTARY

Rajasthan Royals taking part in XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), David Miller, Shivam Dubey, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ taking part in XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narayan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi, Well-known Krishna.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top