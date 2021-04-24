LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan won the toss against Kolkata, decided to bowl first

Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals within the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss. Rajasthan have made two adjustments of their taking part in eleven, changing Shreyas Gopal, Manan Vohra, with Jaydev Unadkat and Yashasvi Jaiswal within the squad. Kolkata has changed Shivam Mavi in ​​the squad instead of Kamlesh Nagerkoti.

7:05 PM: Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss.

Rajasthan Royals taking part in XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), David Miller, Shivam Dubey, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ taking part in XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narayan, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi, Well-known Krishna.