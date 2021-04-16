LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK: Chennai won toss against Punjab, decided to bowl first

Chennai Tremendous Kings face Punjab Kings within the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss. Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals of their first match, whereas CSK’s group suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Enjoying XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf Duplesey, Suresh Raina, Moin Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Punjab Kings Enjoying XI: KL Rahul (Captain) Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhay Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh.