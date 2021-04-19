LIVE IPL 2021, RR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings innings started, Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf Duplesey’s opening pair at the crease

Rajasthan Royals face Chennai Tremendous Kings within the twelfth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after successful the toss. Each groups haven’t made any modifications of their enjoying eleven. CSK defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets of their final match, whereas Rajasthan defeated Delhi Capitals.

7:30 PM: Faf Duplesey and Rituraj Gaikwad have come on the sector to start the innings for Chennai Tremendous Kings. Jaidev Unadkat is throwing the primary over for Rajasthan.

7:05 PM: Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson has determined to bowl first after successful the toss. This match is between a younger captain and an skilled captain. In such a scenario, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see who will win.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Enjoying XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf Duplesey, Moin Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Karan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Rajasthan Royals enjoying XI: Jose Butler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain), Shivam Dubey, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.

