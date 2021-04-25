LIVE IPL 2021, SRH vs DC: Delhi won the toss against Hyderabad, decided to bat first

Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the twentieth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match is being performed on the M. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Delhi captain Rishabh Pant has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Hyderabad registered their first win of the season towards Punjab Kings within the final match. On the similar time, Delhi has gained three of the 4 matches performed to date.