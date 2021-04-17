LATEST

LIVE, IPL 2021, SRH vs MI: Mumbai Indians start innings, Rohit Sharma and Quinton Decock at the crease

Within the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff is going through the Mumbai Indians. The match is being performed on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Mumbai has been changed by Adam Milne instead of Marco Janssen. On the similar time Sunrisers Hyderabad has made 4 adjustments within the staff.

SRH vs MI, LIVE UPDATES

Taking part in XI of Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Jaspreet Bumrah.

Taking part in XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Johnny Bairstow, Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Mujib ur Rehman.

7PM: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has determined to bat first after profitable the toss.

