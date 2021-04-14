LIVE, IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad decide to bowl after winning the toss

Within the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad group will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. The match is being performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner gained the toss and determined to discipline. Devdutt Padikkalaki has returned to RCB. He was discovered to be Corona optimistic, after which he recovered from the epidemic and joined the group. Speaking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jason Holder could be given a spot within the enjoying eleven instead of Mohammad Nabi

