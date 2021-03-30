ENTERTAINMENT

Live, laugh, and love these funny YouTube videos available now – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Even hotter water: Why are Dream fans upset with Kaceytron now? – Film Daily

YouTube has become the one-stop shop for any kind of content. While large platforms like Twitch exist with thousands of creators & viewers, YouTube has something for everyone. Whether you’re a gamer looking for a let’s play, a teacher looking for a fun video on a complicated subject, or a crafter looking for DIY ideas, YouTube is here to help.

Of course, we cannot forget the videos that started it all: the hilarious videos of animals & people acting silly while someone was filming. These videos have persisted in popularity as YouTube has grown, really showing how it is always best to remember where you came from.

Grab some popcorn and a few friends as we show off some of the latest funny YouTube videos.

Contents hide
1 Never gets old
2 Top of the mornin to ya laddies!
3 Tiktok & YouTube famous
4 Baby haircuts, do ta do ta do. . .
5 Karen hunting

Never gets old

This classic style of video is the ship that sailed the thousand boast fleet YouTube has become. Funny animals videos are always a great watch if you’re bored at work (don’t let your boss catch you) or in need of a laugh after a hard day.

From sled dog fails to doggy paddle wins, this video will have you in stitches before the title card even pops up.

Top of the mornin to ya laddies!

What’s better than watching a funny video? Having a funny person reacting to the video!

Reaction videos have become just as popular as the funny videos themselves with no one embodying the trend more than YouTuber Seán William McLoughlin, or as he’s more commonly known, JackSepticEye.

JackSepticEye is one of the OG gaming YouTubers, up there with the likes of Markiplier & PewdiePie (but with less drama). He’s known for his loud personality as well as his hilarious one liners, which still fits perfectly as he’s branched out into vlogs and, of course, reaction videos.

His series Meme Time will have you on the floor not just from the funny videos themselves, but because of JackSepticEyes’s reaction to these amazing Twitter threads and TikToks.

Tiktok & YouTube famous

Youtube does have some competition in the funny videos department with TikTok, but it seems like the two platforms have reached an understanding considering how many compilations are on YouTube.

If you don’t have a TikTok, don’t worry! You can still enjoy all the funny trends and edits on YouTube. This particular one is the latest in the side-splitting collection, with relatable skits about work, family & surviving during this quarantine. Give it a look and laugh your butt off.

Baby haircuts, do ta do ta do. . .

If there is anything more popular on YouTube than funny pet videos, it’s funny baby videos. There’s just something about babies and their shenanigans that get us chuckling.

This video is no exception. These babies apparently have hundreds of ways to react to getting a haircut, with each one being able to simultaneously melt your heart and make you laugh.

Karen hunting

Despite quarantine and the several other crazy events of this past year, a few things stay constant. One of those things: Karens.

Whether it’s refusing to wear a mask indoors or getting a bit too excited over HOA guidelines – they’re just weeds, dude, chill – the Karens seem to be out in force. Thankfully, so are those willing to document them and comment on their behavior.

YouTuber SSSSniperWolf has been taking advantage of the newfound swarm of Karens with her series of videos showcasing their actions from all over the world. Her comments make the video even funnier as she wonders where the heck their common sense went (we’re curious about that too).

If you love watching Karens as they yell for a manager, this is the video for you.

Have any other funny YouTube videos you want to share? Drop them below in the comments to keep the laughs coming!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x