Live, laugh, and love these funny YouTube videos available now – Film Daily

YouTube has become the one-stop shop for any kind of content. While large platforms like Twitch exist with thousands of creators & viewers, YouTube has something for everyone. Whether you’re a gamer looking for a let’s play, a teacher looking for a fun video on a complicated subject, or a crafter looking for DIY ideas, YouTube is here to help.

Of course, we cannot forget the videos that started it all: the hilarious videos of animals & people acting silly while someone was filming. These videos have persisted in popularity as YouTube has grown, really showing how it is always best to remember where you came from.

Grab some popcorn and a few friends as we show off some of the latest funny YouTube videos.

Never gets old

This classic style of video is the ship that sailed the thousand boast fleet YouTube has become. Funny animals videos are always a great watch if you’re bored at work (don’t let your boss catch you) or in need of a laugh after a hard day.

From sled dog fails to doggy paddle wins, this video will have you in stitches before the title card even pops up.

Top of the mornin to ya laddies!

What’s better than watching a funny video? Having a funny person reacting to the video!

Reaction videos have become just as popular as the funny videos themselves with no one embodying the trend more than YouTuber Seán William McLoughlin, or as he’s more commonly known, JackSepticEye.

JackSepticEye is one of the OG gaming YouTubers, up there with the likes of Markiplier & PewdiePie (but with less drama). He’s known for his loud personality as well as his hilarious one liners, which still fits perfectly as he’s branched out into vlogs and, of course, reaction videos.

His series Meme Time will have you on the floor not just from the funny videos themselves, but because of JackSepticEyes’s reaction to these amazing Twitter threads and TikToks.

Tiktok & YouTube famous

Youtube does have some competition in the funny videos department with TikTok, but it seems like the two platforms have reached an understanding considering how many compilations are on YouTube.

If you don’t have a TikTok, don’t worry! You can still enjoy all the funny trends and edits on YouTube. This particular one is the latest in the side-splitting collection, with relatable skits about work, family & surviving during this quarantine. Give it a look and laugh your butt off.

Baby haircuts, do ta do ta do. . .

If there is anything more popular on YouTube than funny pet videos, it’s funny baby videos. There’s just something about babies and their shenanigans that get us chuckling.

This video is no exception. These babies apparently have hundreds of ways to react to getting a haircut, with each one being able to simultaneously melt your heart and make you laugh.

Karen hunting

Despite quarantine and the several other crazy events of this past year, a few things stay constant. One of those things: Karens.

Whether it’s refusing to wear a mask indoors or getting a bit too excited over HOA guidelines – they’re just weeds, dude, chill – the Karens seem to be out in force. Thankfully, so are those willing to document them and comment on their behavior.

YouTuber SSSSniperWolf has been taking advantage of the newfound swarm of Karens with her series of videos showcasing their actions from all over the world. Her comments make the video even funnier as she wonders where the heck their common sense went (we’re curious about that too).

If you love watching Karens as they yell for a manager, this is the video for you.

—

Have any other funny YouTube videos you want to share? Drop them below in the comments to keep the laughs coming!