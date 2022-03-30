Live live on TV and online through Flanders 2022

On Wednesday 30 March the time for the next Flemish Cycling Classic is: straight through flandersI races can be viewed online from 2.30 pm onwards through Belgium One, Eurosport 1 (from 2.45 pm) and Discovery+.

Also read the complete cycling agenda for 2022 on gids.tv.

on tv

straight through flanders Officially starts at 12.45 pm, but broadcasts on Belgium One begin at 2.30 pm. The broadcast on Eurosport 1 will also take place at 2:45 pm. Online you can also follow the race through Eurosport Player and Discovery+ starting at 2:45 pm.

See here on which channel you will find Belgium One and here on which channel you will find Eurosport 1 with your TV provider.

Favorite

The big favorite for the race was reigning Tour winner Tadej Pogsar and Gent-Wevelgem hero Sren Krug Andersen. But now that we know that Mathieu van der Poel is also participating, we should write to the Dutchman as well. Mads Pedersen and Stefan Kung are two outsiders we shouldn’t forget.

straight through flanders 2022 is…