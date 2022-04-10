Live Match Blog – Mumbai vs RCB 18th Match 2022 – Cricket Insights

RCB need 8 runs from 12 and Mumbai gave Brevis a chance to show his legspin. And he got Kohli out on the first ball in interesting circumstances. Kohli moves to defend a legbreak that straightens along the stump-to-stump line, turning slightly less than expected. Strong lbw appeal, and it’s delivered on the field.

Kohli reviews immediately, and the ball passes extremely close to the inside edge. This is one of them where the Ultra Edge shows a spike when the bat, ball and front pad are all extremely close to each other. There is insufficient evidence of the ball hitting the first bat, so the third umpire cannot overturn the on-field decision. Right call from his side, but Kohli is furious. He got out after scoring 48 out of 36 runs.