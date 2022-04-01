Live news updates: Ukraine attacked fuel depot in Russian city of Belgorod, says governor

Britain’s police minister has said the chancellor is “trying to mitigate the challenge” of the cost of living crisis, as the Labor Party reiterated its call for an unexpected tax on energy companies.

Energy bills for the 22 million UK households whose payments are limited will rise on average from £693 to £1,971 per year from today.

“It’s very tough at the moment,” Kit Malhouse told Sky News on Friday. “Prices are going up significantly, especially energy prices.”

Malthhouse said the increase was driven by “a number of factors after the pandemic, the war in Ukraine”. [and] Other global factors beyond our immediate control. ,

“The chancellor is doing his best to rectify the challenge, although we can’t go all the way and improve it all,” Malthhouse said.

One…