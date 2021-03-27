LIVE: Pitt 0, Virginia Tech 0, 1st, Weather Delay | Pittsburgh Soccer Now

ACC Males’s Soccer

No. 5 Pitt vs Virginia Tech

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 1 p.m.

LIVE STATS | WATCH ON ACCX | GAME NOTES

GAMEDAY

Right here’s Pitt’s lineup for at this time’s match at Virginia Tech…

Noteable: First begin of the season for junior Rodrigo Almeida with Veljko Petkovic sitting out after being despatched off final week vs Duke.

Search for lineups and gameday updates to be posted right here.

THE SERIES

– Pitt leads the all-time sequence 15-5-1. The Panthers just lately defeated the Hokies, 4-2, at dwelling Oct. 10.

– Graduate pupil Jasper Löeffelsend and freshman Bertin Jacquesson every tallied three assists within the sport, a mark tied for second at school historical past for a single sport.

– Virginia Tech’s final win in opposition to Pitt got here in Blacksburg Oct. 12, 2018 profitable 3-1.

SCOUTING THE HOKIES

– Virginia Tech enters the competition 4-5-2 general and 3-4-2 in ACC play. The Hokies at present sit in sixth-place within the Coastal Division.

– Senior Jacob Labovitz leads the crew in objectives (5) and factors (11) together with pictures (32) and shot proportion (.156). Labovitz ranks first tied for first within the ACC and tied for fifth within the nation in game-winning objectives with three.

– Junior Sivert Haugli leads the again line for the Hokies, totaling 1,029 minutes in 11 video games performed. Haugli has one objective, three pictures and one shot on objective for the yr.

A THRILLING 2OT VICTORY IN DURHAM

– The Panthers and Blue Devils performed 107 minutes Mar. 19 in Durham, N.C., with Pitt prevailing 4-3 in double additional time off a game-winning header from sophomore Arturo Ordoñez.

– Pitt trailed, 1-0, early earlier than scoring three unanswered objectives to take a 3-1 lead within the second half. Duke got here again with two unanswered objectives of their very own and tied it 3-3 after regulation. Ordoñez’s objective within the 107th minute was his second of the season and second game-winning header of the yr, beforehand doing so at Virginia Oct. 18, 2020 within the 103rd minute.

– Sophomore Valentine christmas scored two objectives on two pictures, whereas freshman Filip Mirkovic registered his second objective of the yr. Freshman Bertin Jacquesson tallied an help.

THE FIRST NOEL

– Sophomore Valentine christmas completed the autumn as among the finest objective scorers within the nation, main the Panther offense in objectives, factors, pictures and pictures on objective.

– The Niort, France, native scored his first two objectives of the spring marketing campaign Mar. 19 at Duke in Pitt’s 2OT thrilling victory over the Blue Devils. Noel ranks among the many greatest within the nation in main offensive classes, together with whole objectives (2nd – 10), factors per sport (twelfth – 2.00), objectives per sport (fifteenth – .91), whole factors (2nd – 22) and shot accuracy (twenty eighth – .640).

– On Nov. 15 vs. Duke, Noel set a college report for consecutive video games performed with a objective at 4. The streak completed at six video games, as he scored Pitt’s lone objective within the ACC Championship Last in opposition to Clemson Nov. 22.

THE ACC NO. 1 SCORING OFFENSE

– Pitt enters the Virginia Tech match with the primary scoring offense within the convention with a 2.42 objectives per sport mark.

– The Panthers have totaled 29 objectives this season, which leads the nation. Pitt additionally leads the nation in whole factors (86) and whole assists (28).

– Pitt’s 7.17 factors per sport mark and .567 shot accuracy rank first within the convention.

JASPER SENDS IT IN

– Graduate pupil Jasper Löeffelsend has emerged as among the finest passers within the nation, discovering his teammates on seven totally different events this season for objectives.

– The Cologne, Germany, native’s seven assists are tied for first within the ACC and second within the nation.

– Löeffelsend recorded an help vs. Boston School Mar. 13 within the lone objective of the 1-0 shutout for his first of the spring marketing campaign.

– Löeffelsend tallied three assists in opposition to Virginia Tech Oct. 10, tying him for second all-time in a single-game in program historical past. Freshman teammate Bertin Jacquesson additionally had three assists in that very same sport.

– Löeffelsend’s seven assists at present rank tied for ninth in a single-season in program historical past.

CAMPUZANO MAKING THE STOPS

– Graduate pupil goalkeeper Nico Campuzano completed the ACC Match with 15 saves and ended the autumn season with 31 whole saves.

– Campuzano’s seven saves within the ACC Championship Last earned him a brand new career-high.

– Campuzano has registered six video games with 4 or extra saves and three video games with six or extra stops on the yr.

– Campuzano delivered a clear sheet in opposition to Boston School at dwelling Saturday, Mar. 13, making 4 stops for his second shutout of the season.

– The Cantabria, Spain, native has 38 saves on the season and two shutouts to his credit score. His 38 whole saves is first within the ACC and seventh within the nation.

NOEL HONORED BY ACC, TopDrawerSoccer

– Sophomore Valentine christmas garnered ACC Co-Offensive Participant of the Week honors this previous week for his two objective efficiency at Duke Mar. 19.

– The midfielder totaled two pictures, two pictures on objective and two objectives, his third multi-score sport of his profession.

– The accolade is his second of the season, beforehand incomes Co-Offensive recognition Oct. 19, 2020.

– Noel was additionally acknowledged by TopDrawerSoccer, incomes a spot on the Honorable Point out Group of the Week. The honorable point out spot is his second of the season, beforehand doing so Oct. 13, 2020.

UP NEXT

– Pitt returns dwelling for its closing two video games of the season. The Panthers host Notre Dame Saturday, April 3 at 7 PM and Virginia Thursday, April 8 at 7 PM.

– Each video games will likely be dwell on the ACCNX.

Associated









John Krysinsky has coated soccer and different sports activities for a few years for varied publications and media shops. He’s additionally creator of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a ebook in regards to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which chronicles the membership, significantly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative main as much as and centered round a outstanding match that helped present a spark for the franchise. John has coated sports activities for Pittsburgh Tribune-Assessment, DK Pittsburgh Sports activities, Pittsburgh Sports activities Report, has served as coloration commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and labored with OPTA Stats and broadcast groups for US Open Cup and Worldwide Champions Cup matches held within the US. Krysinsky additionally served because the Head Males’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Level Park College, the place he led the Pioneers to the first-ever profitable seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), affiliate head coach of Shady Facet Academy boys (2009-2014).