LIVE – President 2022: Elections Open

Anne Hidalgo voted in Paris
PS candidate Anne Hidalgo voted at the 15th convention in Paris this morning. She is the first candidate to contest the election.
Nicolas Sarkozy voted in Paris
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy voted in Paris this morning.
When will we know the results of the first round of elections?
The results of the first round of the presidential election will not be reported until 8 p.m. before the last polling station closes in mainland France. Our article to know everything about the dissemination of results.
Edouard Philippe voted in Le Havre
The former prime minister and current mayor of Le Havre went to vote when the voting began.
polling stations open
It is a time of choice for 48.7 million voters. Polling stations are open for the first round of the presidential election.
Most polling stations will be…
